Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, July 7th

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $14.89 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

