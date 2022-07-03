Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, July 7th

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $14.89 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.
Hoshizaki Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHZY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.