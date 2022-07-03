Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Up 36.6% in June

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ BSGA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGA. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

