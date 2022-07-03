Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expands By 36.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4868 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

