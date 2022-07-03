Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,893,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 4,340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,466.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $16.40 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

