Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Rises By 36.0%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.3 days.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

