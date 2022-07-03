Wedbush Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $48.00 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.28.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.