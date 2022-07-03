Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FedEx Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.60 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

