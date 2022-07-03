Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.