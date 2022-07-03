DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 112,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.