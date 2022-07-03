Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

