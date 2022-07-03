Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$39.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.52. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$33.42 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The company has a market cap of C$18.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

