Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 345.60

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.60 ($4.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.21) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($2.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 735.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.43.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,734.41). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($30,401.77). Insiders have purchased 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

