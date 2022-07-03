Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,135. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LSCC stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
