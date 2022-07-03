Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,135. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

