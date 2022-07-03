Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $58.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,736 shares of company stock worth $333,084. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

