Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE CG opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.46 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.91.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3007075 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -10.28%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.