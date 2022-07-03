Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT at $46.33

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Empire has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

