Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$68.36

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total transaction of C$894,293.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,895,099.96.

WPM stock opened at C$46.38 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

