Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$11.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE BDT opened at C$7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

