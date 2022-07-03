Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $58.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($56.06) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($67.23) to €56.70 ($60.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.