Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $95.79

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,537,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 888.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

