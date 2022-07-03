AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.38) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($32.45) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

AXA stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

