Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $925.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.68. Domo has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock worth $2,375,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.