Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.53 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

