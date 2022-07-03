General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.