Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $105.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $90.60 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
