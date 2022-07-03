National Bankshares Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE:ATD opened at C$50.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

