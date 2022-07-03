Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) Critical Comparison

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 9 7 8 0 1.96

Wayfair has a consensus target price of $125.16, suggesting a potential upside of 176.17%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.42 $4.78 million N/A N/A Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.35 -$131.00 million ($4.57) -9.92

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -3.54% -10.52% -10.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hour Loop (Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

