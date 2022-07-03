Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.