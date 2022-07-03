Luther Burbank Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Luther Burbank’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC opened at $13.08 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $45.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,246 shares in the company, valued at $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.