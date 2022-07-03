FY2022 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

HBT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

