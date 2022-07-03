MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

MSM opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

