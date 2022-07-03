FY2022 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $618.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

