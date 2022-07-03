Simmons First National Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.44 on Friday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,802,000 after buying an additional 110,654 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

