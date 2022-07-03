Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.
TSE:PD opened at C$82.71 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.
In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.
About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
