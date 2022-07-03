Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.62.

TSE:PD opened at C$82.71 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

