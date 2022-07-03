F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $16.89 Average PT from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. On average, analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,013,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,428,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,077 shares of company stock worth $3,742,929 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

