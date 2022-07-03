Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $33.70

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

COLD opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -257.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

