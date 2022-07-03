Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MCG opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $405.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $40,613,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

