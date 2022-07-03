Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $47.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

