Analysts Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $161.86

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 77.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 744,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,285,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

