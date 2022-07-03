Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $321.00

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $287.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.15 and a 200 day moving average of $276.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

