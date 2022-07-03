Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 514 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 514 ($6.31).

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.15) to GBX 323 ($3.96) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.20) to GBX 575 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.28. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 218.20 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.17.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($34,008.10). Also, insider Steve Bennett purchased 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510.26 ($23,936.03).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

