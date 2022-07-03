Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have commented on GLUE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

