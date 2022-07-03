Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $50.56

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

