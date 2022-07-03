Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $78.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 198,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 478.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

