DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE CADE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 50.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 288,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

