Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $30.39

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

