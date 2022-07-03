DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.70 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

