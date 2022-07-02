Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 4,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

