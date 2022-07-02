PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

