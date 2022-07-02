Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

